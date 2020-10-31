Georgians go to the polls to elect a new parliament

On Saturday, voters in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia will go to the polls to elect MPs to the country's 150-seat parliament. The contest is a run-off between an opposition coalition led by an exiled former president, and an increasingly unpopular ruling party led by the country's richest businessman. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Georgia #Election #Reforms