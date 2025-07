Turner's Modern World | The Witches Rebooted | Rotterdam's Depot for Artworks

On this episode of Showcase; Turner's Modern World 00:45 Flights to Nowhere 06:12 The Witches Rebooted 09:40 Clone of Jeanne d'Arc 13:13 Grande Femme 1 15:46 Softie the Film 18:06 Rotterdam's Depot for Artworks 20:48 #Turner #TheWitches #JeannedArc