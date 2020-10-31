WORLD
1 MIN READ
Reviving the Iran Deal | Bigger Than Five
Voters in America are choosing their next president, as people and governments around the world anxiously await the outcome of the US election which could have a consequential impact on their own lives. One country that is looking on with a particularly keen interest is Iran. President #Trump has led a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran by imposing unprecedented sanctions after pulling out of the #IranNuclearDeal. His rival Joe #Biden has called that policy “reckless” and said his administration would change course. So just how different will US-Iran relations be under a Trump or Biden presidency? Guests: Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs John Bolton Former National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
Reviving the Iran Deal | Bigger Than Five
October 31, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us