France, Macron, Charlie Hebdo and anti-Muslim hate in Europe | I Gotta Story to Tell | Episode 15

The story today is not simply about France’s President Macron, a diplomatic spat with Turkey, a boycott movement or Charlie Hebdo. It’s about Europe’s problem with Islam, which has not only translated into disrespect, tension and enmity with the Muslim world but also into police brutality, discrimination, scapegoating, and abuse of Europe's own Muslim populations. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #Macron #France #CharlieHebdo