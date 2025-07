My Story: Rescue worker saves a surviver after Izmir earthquake

Inci Okan is a 16-year-old girl. She was trapped under the rubble in Izmir for about 17 hours. A rescue worker from the Turkish Ministry of Health, Edanur Dogan, was the first to reach her and helped the teenager to safety. She is being treated in hospital.