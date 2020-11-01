"Freedom of expression" at the expense of French Muslims

As anti-Muslim rhetoric reaches new heights in France, is the political elite disguising discrimination as “freedom of expression”? Is France officially declaring a new war against Muslims? The issues at stake have been brewing in France for a long time. Yasser Louati, Head of the Justice & Liberties For All Committee, answers these questions. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #France #Islamophobia #Radicalism