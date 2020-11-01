Clean conscience: South Korea offers alternative to conscription

South Korea's Jehovah's Witnesses have refused military conscription, on moral and religious grounds for decades. Instead, church members would accept 18-month jail sentences. Now, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 recognising religious beliefs as a legitimate reason to object to military service, members of the faith are finding different ways to serve their country. Obaida Hitto has more. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #JehovasWitnesses #ConscientiousObjector #SouthKorea