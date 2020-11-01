Erdogan: Government to construct homes for quake victims

Thousands of rescuers are digging for survivors, two days after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey's third-largest city, Izmir. More than 100 people have been pulled out from the rubble alive. At least 51 people have been confirmed dead. But as Natasha Hussain reports, rescuers are optimistic about finding more survivors. Turkey Earthquake 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/137k #Izmir #Earthquake #Turkey