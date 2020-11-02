November 2, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK’s month-long national lockdown could be extended
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK would be entering a second month-long national lockdown on Saturday due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Cellular microbiologist at the University of Reading Dr Simon Clarke discusses whether country are doing the right thing to impose lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. #COVID19 #UKlockdown #BorisJohnson
UK’s month-long national lockdown could be extended
Explore