November 2, 2020
Biden campaign concerned over low Latino, Black vote turnout
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is increasingly worried about insufficient Black and Latino voter turnout in key states like Florida and Pennsylvania. Democratic Strategist Jason Nichols weighs in on how much of a deciding factor Black and Latino voters will likely to be in US 2020 election. #Biden #Trump #BlackandLatinovoter
