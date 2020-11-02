New Zealand appoints its first Indigenous female foreign minister

New Zealand has appointed Nanaia Muhata as its new foreign minister, making her the first Indigenous woman to hold the post. Muhata has been part of New Zealand's parliament since 1996 and became the first female MP to wear the traditional Maori face tattoo in 2016. Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #NewZealand #NanaiaMuhata #Maori