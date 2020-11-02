CROATIA: Brutality on the EU border?

Finally crossing a border into the European Union if you are a migrant can be a difficult enough journey on its own. But who’s there to protect you from physical and sexual abuse at the hands of those patrolling the borders? Guests: Arafatul Islam Journalist, Deutsche Welle Bengali Nidžara Ahmetašević Journalist & Scholar Christian Kaunert Professor of Policing and Security Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.