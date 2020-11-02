Yemeni initiative provides free food as shortages worsen | Money Talks

In Yemen, more than five years of civil war have devastated the economy and left at least 2 million people without a way to earn a living. But most of those who still are making money are not much better off; the UN estimates 22.5 million Yemenis are malnourished and on the brink of starvation. That's caused some well-to-do local and expat businesspeople to find a solution, as Shoaib Hasan explains in this report. #Yemen #FoodInitiative #FoodShortages