BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Donald Trump, Joe Biden offer divergent plans on economy | Money Talks
Millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday, to elect the next US president. More than 94-million ballots have already been cast and the sheer volume of mail-in votes could mean a definitive result won't emerge on election night. The differences between the two candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, are vast on a number of key economic issues, such as taxes and healthcare. Mobin Nasir reports on how each candidate might shape the world's largest economy. For this discussion, we were joined by Cheri Jacobus in Washington. She's the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She left the party when it nominated Donald Trump for president and now supports former vice president Biden. She's also the Executive Producer of the programme "America Reads The Mueller Report". And Jan Halper-Hayes joins us from London. She's a Republican strategist and the former worldwide vice president of Republicans Overseas. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #USelections
Donald Trump, Joe Biden offer divergent plans on economy | Money Talks
November 2, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us