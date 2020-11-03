Trump and Biden make last-minute appeals before election

President Trump and Joe Biden have been campaigning in Pennsylvania on Monday, underscoring just how crucial the battleground state is. The election is on track to have the highest voter turnout in more than a century. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain leads us off on this election eve. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #USElections #Pennsylvania #November3