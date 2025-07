Child rescued from the rubble 91 hours after Izmir earthquake

A four-year-old girl has been rescued four days after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region. Ayda Gezgin was pulled alive from the rubble of a building in the Bayrakli district of Izmir province, 91 hours after the quake. Ibrahim Ozer from the Turkish Red Crescent weighs in. #Izmir #AydaGezgin #afterquake