November 4, 2020
WORLD
US-China relations are a prominent campaign issue
The US election has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, but one other topic has also featured prominently. The issue of Washington's relationship with Beijing and discussions around the economy, security, foreign policy and of course the COVID-19 outbreak. Senior Vice President at the Atlantic Council Barry Pavel weighs in. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #China
