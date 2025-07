US-Europe Relations After America Decides

Since his #election in 2016, Donald #Trump has pulled the US out of a number of international accords which had been signed alongside European partners. #EU officials are now questioning whether a Joe Biden presidency will mean a return to the traditional transatlantic bond. Jack Parrock reports from Brussels.​ 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020