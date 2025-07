How India views the battle between Trump and Biden

US President Donald Trump’s four-year term has been a tumultuous journey of highs and lows as far as US-India relations go. But what does India want from the US #president over the next four years? #IndiaUS #USIndia 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs