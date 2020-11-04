WORLD
Turks help officer, elderly woman to safety in Vienna
When the shooting started, two Turkish men found themselves in the middle of the attack, and risked their own lives to help others. They're now being hailed as heroes after saving an injured woman and a police officer. Recep Gultekin was in the city centre when the attack began. He came to the aid of an injured woman, moving her to safety, and he and his friend Mikail Ozen helped pull a wounded officer out of the range of the gunmen. Sibel Karkus reports. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #vienna #turkeynews #viennashooting
November 4, 2020
