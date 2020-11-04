November 4, 2020
How will another Trump presidency impact the situation in Afghanistan?
President Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to pull out all 5,000 American troops from Afghanistan, and dismantle its military headquarters by the end of this year. Meanwhile in Iraq, the US has withdrawn about 2,200 military personnel. Michael Reynolds, an associate professor of Near Eastern studies, weighs in. #DonaldTrump #Afghanistan #Taliban
