November 4, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will US-Turkey relations be under another four years of Trump presidency?
Professor of political science at Bahcesehir University and senior adviser at the Global Policy Institute in Washington DC Sean Michael Cox discusses how the US-Turkey relationship will look under another four years of Trump presidency, or under a Biden presidency, if he wins. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Turkey
