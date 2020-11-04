November 4, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump claims election victory despite many uncounted votes
President Donald Trump has falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight presidential race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days. Author and columnist for Newsday Dan Raviv weighs in. #DonaldTrump #Electionvictory #fraud
Trump claims election victory despite many uncounted votes
Explore