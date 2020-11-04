Trump or Biden win will have major impact in the Middle East

Whichever way this election goes, the United States will continue to have a profound impact on the geopolitics of the Middle East. From the ongoing standoff in northern Syria, to Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands and the US-Turkey relationship to the war in Azerbaijan's territory, Washington plays a pivotal role. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mark Kimmitt and Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza weigh in.