Trump warns of mail-in ballot fraud, provides no evidence

Traditionally, most American voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day, but this year, tens of millions looked for alternatives to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. It's led to the Republican Party being accused of trying to suppress the vote, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots. Sarah Balter explains.