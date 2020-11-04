BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Political tussle douses hopes of economic stimulus package | Money Talks
The outcome of the US presidential election is hanging in the balance with no clear winner as vote-counting continues some key swing states. President Donald Trump has called for legitimate tallying efforts to stop, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has urged patience. The contest to control the US Senate also appears at a stalemate, with Republicans and Democrats grabbing a nearly even split of seats. As Mobin Nasir reports, that could delay much-needed stimulus spending for an economy that's been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. For more on this knife edge race Joe Watkins spoke to us from Philadelphia. He's a former White House aide under the President George H.W. Bush's administration and is the host of 'State of Independence. And Simon Rosenberg joined us from Washington DC. He's the President of the New Democrat Network and a former senior consultant for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. #USstimulus #Pandemic #USelections
November 4, 2020
