In an election night speech, US President Donald Trump claimed he secured another four years and accused Democratic rival Joe Biden of trying to steal the election. But as ballots remain to be counted in key battleground states, did the president call it too soon? And could this divisive US election end up being decided in the Supreme Court? Guests: Harry Litman Former US Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Johns Co-founder the US Tea Party Movement Charles Kupchan National Security Advisor to Former US President Barack Obama​
November 5, 2020
