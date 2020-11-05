WORLD
Protesters rally calling on officials to 'count every vote'
Police and demonstrators have clashed at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC, as they waited for results of the election. Protests have been taking place against Trump's court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. Demonstrators demand that every vote be counted. Assistant Professor of Africana Studies and Women's and Gender Studies Program at Brooklyn College Zinga Fraser weighs in. #protests #ballotstallied #DonaldTrump
November 5, 2020
