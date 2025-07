US Election 2020: Trump campaign mounts legal challenges as Biden leads

Joe Biden currently holds a noticeable lead in the US presidential election, but President Donald Trump won't give up his position easily. His campaign has already brought lawsuits to several states that are still tallying votes.