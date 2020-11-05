WORLD
1 MIN READ
‘You’re crazy!’ Dems v Republicans
African Americans are the third largest voting group in the US. Their vote matters and for decades they have voted overwhelmingly one way; Democrat. However, more and more black Americans are breaking with tradition and crossing the aisle. Exit polls predict Donald Trump picked up 12% of the black vote, a big improvement on 2016. We find out why with Republicans; Carol Swain and Amazing Lucas and Democrats; Laika Vinson and John Eaves.
November 5, 2020
