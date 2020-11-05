UK reimposes lockdown as COVID-19 infections rise | Money Talks

The UK is back in lockdown until at least the 2nd of December. The government's shutting down all non-essential businesses and imposing other restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The Bank of England says these new measures may force the UK economy into a double-dip recession, and so it's announced another 195-billion- dollars' worth of stimulus measures. The government's also trying to help by extending its furlough scheme until March.. but as Natalie Powell reports from London, many businesses are still being pushed to the brink. For more on this, we spoke to Huw Edwards. He's a senior lecturer in Economics at Loughborough University and a former economic adviser to the UK government. #COVID19 #UKlockdown #CoronavirusInfections