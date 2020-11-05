Berlin promotes upcycling to decrease its carbon footprint | Money Talks

Berlin's plan to be a zero waste city by 2030 is slowly taking shape. It's using innovative ways to get the community to support its environmentally-friendly projects. And as Motheo Khoaripe reports, the German capital's scheme is proving popular among activists and bargain hunters. #BerlinUpcycle #ZeroWaste #CarbonFootprint #AntGroup #IPO #financialtechnology