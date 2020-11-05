BIZTECH
Former vice president a few electoral votes away from election win | Money Talks
Joe Biden has already received more votes for president than any other candidate in American history. He's also a just a few Electoral College votes short of clinching victory and relegating Donald Trump to the status of a one-term president. But Election Day did not go as well as expected for Democrats. Paolo Montecillo reports on what that could mean for Biden's plans for the economy. For more on what we can expect from a Biden presidency, Christian Lawrence joined us from New York. He's a senior market strategist at Rabobank and has been following the election closely. #USelections #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump
November 5, 2020
