Interview with political scientist Francois Burgat
It’s a difficult time for the large Muslim community in France. A law due to be introduced by the new year is aimed at what President Macron calls ‘separatism’, his belief that some members of the community aren’t upholding the values of the French state. Along with heightened tensions over the government's response to recent terrorist attacks, there is fear that anti-Muslim sentiment is not only growing, but is also becoming acceptable. Our correspondent in France, Francis Collings has discussed the issue with political scientist, Francois Burgat. #francemuslims #macronislam #franceseparatism
Interview with political scientist Francois Burgat
November 6, 2020
