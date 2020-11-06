Mixed reactions in African nations to Trump’s comments

Thousands of kilometres away from the White House, in south-eastern Nigeria, President Trump has the support of a group of evangelical Christians. Hundreds of people demonstrated on the streets of Onitsha, waving banners and the American flag in a show of solidarity. They say Trump's 'radical' approach to leadership is exemplary. President Trump has thanked the participants, saying on Twitter that the rally is a 'great honour'. Political columnist and satirist Patrick Gathara has more. #DonaldTrump #Africa #evangelicalChristians