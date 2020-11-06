WORLD
1 MIN READ
Race for the White House | Macron on the Defensive?
Millions of Americans and billions across the world are holding their breath as US presidential election come down to the wire. But whoever will take the Oval office could see a weakened mandate and a divided Congress. What could it mean for the US foreign policy and is relations with Turkey? Plus, President Macron drew strong condemnation in the Muslim world recently following his anti-Islamic statements. Has the French president finally realising the fallout from his actions and attempting to extinguish some of the anger caused? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Hakan Akbas Senior Advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group Shireen Mazari Human Rights Minister of Pakistan
November 6, 2020
