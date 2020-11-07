WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why Is the US Selling F-35 Fighter Jets to the UAE?
The US has long argued that having the F-35 fighter jet together with Russian air defence systems, could pose a risk to the sophisticated aircraft. That’s the reason Washington gave for pulling #Turkey out of the F-35 programme. But the US is selling the F-35s to the #UAE, which has also purchased Russian air defence hardware. What’s behind this #doublestandard? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
Why Is the US Selling F-35 Fighter Jets to the UAE?
November 7, 2020
