US and Gulf relations might change in Biden Presidency

There are long-standing deep political and economic ties between the US and the Gulf that go back decades, but what they constitute of exactly has changed from President to President, so as the US begins a Biden Presidency we take a look at what those differences might be. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #TrumpPresidency #GulfCountries #JoeBiden