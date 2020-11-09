WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pfizer claims vaccine 90% effective in clinical trial
It's the news we've all been waiting for - and a huge milestone in the fight against coronavirus. If the data proves correct, then we may just have a vaccine against COVID 19. The developers - US firm Pfizer and German company BioNTech - have described it as a great day for science and humanity. Their vaccine has been tested on over 40 thousand people in six countries - and the results suggest it's more than 90 per cent effective. Approval by regulators is still needed but Pfizer believes it could supply the first fifty million doses by the end of this year. Sarah Morice reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #pfizer #coronavirusvaccine #covid19vaccine
Pfizer claims vaccine 90% effective in clinical trial
November 9, 2020
Explore
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us