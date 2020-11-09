Europe welcomes Biden win, hoping to improve relations

Joe Biden's victory in the US Presidential election has been welcomed in Europe, with many EU leaders hoping relations on a range of crucial issues will improve. That shouldn't be hard, given the tension of the last four years. But there are real differences in how both sides see certain challenges and they may be difficult to resolve. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.