Pre-assembled homes could reduce UK's homelessness crisis | Money Talks
Could houses that can be assembled, then later pulled down and moved elsewhere, provide the solution to homelessness in London? Millions of dollars are being invested into a new type of accommodation called 'modular housing'. It's aimed at providing shelter quickly to thousands of families in need of a roof over their heads. Natalie Powell has more. #ModularHomes #UKProperty #HomelessnessCrisis
November 9, 2020
