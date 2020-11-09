November 9, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Singapore rolls out top-notch tech for virtual conferences | Money talks
Conventions and exhibitions worldwide have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Singapore, the events sector is working around the movement restrictions by hosting virtual meetings using 3-D studios and holograms. Melanie Ralph finds out if turning to tech is enough to help the conference industry survive the pandemic. #Singapore #VirtualConferences #SocialDistancing
