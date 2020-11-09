US President-elect Biden to address several key challenges | Money Talks

Donald Trump still refuses to concede defeat in last week's US presidential election. But that hasn't stopped Joe Biden from preparing his Oval Office to-do list. It's shaping up to be a daunting task for the president-elect, as he seeks to repair a network of global alliances damaged by the outgoing administration's 'America First' policies. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on this, Ted Seifried joined us from Chicago. He's Chief Market Strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge. #JoeBiden #USpresident #BidenPolicies