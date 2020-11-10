Biden plans transition as Trump denies election defeat

The US President Donald Trump fired his defence secretary Mark Esper via Twitter on Monday, as he continues to fight the election results that will put Joe Biden in the White House in January. Trump's Republican backers are standing behind him, even as Biden proceeds with the presidential transition. Yasmine El-Sabawi is following that story from Washington.