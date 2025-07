Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies aged 65

The head of the Palestinian committee for negotiations with Israel has died of Covid-19. Saeb Erekat was the most prominent spokesperson for Palestine for nearly two decades. Shoaib Hasan takes a look back at his life and achievements. Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #Palestine #Israel #SaebErekat