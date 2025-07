Armenian surrender ends Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Draped in their tricoloured flag and chanting victory songs - thousands of Azerbaijanis have taken to the streets to celebrate Armenia’s surrender. After 30 years of simmering conflict and six-weeks of all-out war, the fight for control of Nagorno-Karabakh is over. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Karabakh #Shusha #Azerbaijan