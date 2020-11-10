US tech firm develops robotic replicas for marine parks | Money Talks

A US company is flipping the script on using live animals for entertainment. It's hoping to partner with marine parks to create a more sustainable form of edu-tainment that will allow dolphins to remain in their natural habitat. And as Motheo Khoaripe reports it's an innovation that's already making a splash. #UStechfirm #ElectricDolphins #MarineParks