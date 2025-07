Cultural Genocide in China | This Place We Call World | The Edgar Wallace Krimi

On this episode of Showcase; Uighur Cultural Genocide in China 00:40 Rachel Harris, Ethnomusicologist and Uighur Specialist 01:20 This Place We Call World 07:22 The Edgar Wallace 'Krimi' 11:53 Oliver Schwehm, Film Director 17:15 Osman Hamdi Bey Digital Exhibition 23:21 #EdgarWallace #Uighurs #OsmanHamdiBey