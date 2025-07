What will Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party’s win mean for the Rohingya people?

Human Rights activist and president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation Tun Khin discusses Myanmar’s ruling party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, claiming victory in Monday’s general election and what it means for the Rohingya people. #AungSanSuuKyi #NationalLeagueforDemocracy #Rohingya