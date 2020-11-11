WORLD
1 MIN READ
Denying Defeat | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
America decided: Biden will be the next President of the United States. But the White House says this election is far from over as President Trump remains defiant, refusing to concede as he prepares for legal warfare. Guests: James Clyburn- House Majority Whip, the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives (D-South Carolina) Alberto Gonzales- Former US Attorney General under George W. Bush & Dean at Belmont University College of Law Martha Zoller- Former Congressional candidate in Georgia & conservative commentator Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Denying Defeat | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
November 11, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us